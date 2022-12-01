Home / India News / Having everybody in the room was real challenge: Jaishankar on G20 Bali Summit

Having everybody in the room was real challenge: Jaishankar on G20 Bali Summit

Published on Dec 01, 2022 02:19 PM IST

Underscoring the importance of India's G20 presidency, the external affairs minister said this is not a development that should be regarded as just one more diplomatic happening.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar.(PTI file)
ByHT News Desk

Even having everybody in the room was a real challenge in the last G20 meeting in Bali, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday as he underlined that including all members in conversations is the “biggest commitment” during India's presidency. Speaking at the G20 University Connect session, Jaishankar said India has a middle-ground to bring different parties to the table.

“World is very polarised. Even having everybody in the room was a real challenge in the last G20 meeting in Bali. Country-like India which is independent-minded has a middle-ground to bring different parties to the table,” the minister said.

Jaishankar also highlighted the sufferings of the global South due to the polarisation.

“The polarisation in the world may occur elsewhere, but people in the Global South suffer the most. Our intentions would be to get leaders on what a large part of the world thinks,” he said, adding that it is the time when India must become the voice of the under-represented Global South.

Underscoring the importance of this juncture, the external affairs minister said this is not a development that should be regarded as just one more diplomatic happening.

"On the contrary, it is a crucial responsibility that is being assumed by India at a very challenging time in world politics and at an inflection point in India's own history," Jaishankar said.

“There are very good reasons why today world is taking a much deeper interest in us. G20 presidency offers an opportunity to share our story with others, particularly those who may transpose some of our experiences on their performance or challenges,” he added.

The G20 University Connect saw the virtual participation of students and leading academicians from 75 universities across the country with top leaders, scholars, and academicians.

(With ANI inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

