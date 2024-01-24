HC gives admin one day to take call on Chandigarh mayoral polls

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday gave the Chandigarh administration a day’s time to apprise it of the schedule for the mayoral elections that were slated to take place on January 18, but deferred after presiding officer Anil Masih reported ill that day. HT Image

A bench of justices Sudhir Singh and Harsh Bunger sought the schedule while hearing a petition by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Kuldeep Kumar against the administration’s decision to postpone the polls till February 6. In his plea, Kumar sought that the polls be held earlier and be monitored by a court commissioner.

The administration, however, said that February 6 was decided after taking into account several factors. Senior advocate Chetan Mittal, who appeared for the municipal corporation, also said that police are busy with preparations for Republic Day and may not be able to oversee the polls if held earlier.

Dissatisfied with the response, the bench directed the administration to place the poll schedule before it by Wednesday morning. If the administration fails to do so, the matter will be decided on merit after hearing the arguments of both sides, the court said.

“Elections can’t be postponed by 18 days. Seek fresh instructions (for earliest possible date),” the court said, as it posted the matter for Wednesday.