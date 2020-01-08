e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / India News / HC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh over violence

HC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh over violence

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Govind Mathur on Tuesday, issued a notice to the state government alleging that the situation in Uttar Pradesh during the CAA protests was ‘antithetical to core Constitutional values’.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 02:23 IST
Jitendra Sarin
Jitendra Sarin
Hindustan Times, Pragyagraj
Police personnel baton charge on the demonstrators as the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 turned violent in Lucknow on Thursday.
Police personnel baton charge on the demonstrators as the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 turned violent in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI file photo)
         

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on law and order situation in the state following violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to conduct an inquiry into alleged police brutality against students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The orders were issued by two separate benches of the high court.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Govind Mathur on Tuesday, issued a notice to the state government alleging that the situation in Uttar Pradesh during the CAA protests was ‘antithetical to core Constitutional values’.

In the email addressed to the Chief Justice by one Ajay Kumar, an advocate of the Bombay High Court, references were made to news reports published in two international newspapers on law and order situation in UP and the action of the state against agitators during the protests.

Kumar had requested the court to conduct a judicial enquiry into the matter.

Chief Justice Mathur and justice Vivek Varma said, “We considered it appropriate to treat the letter as a petition for writ.”

Hearing another public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Mohd Aman Khan of Allahabad, the same bench directed the NHRC to conduct an inquiry into alleged violence by police in the AMU campus within a month.

The court said, “The facts of the instant case indicate alleged violation of human rights and also alleged negligence in the prevention of such violation... ” “Looking to the powers of the Human Rights Commission, at this stage, we are not inclined to constitute any Special Investigating Team but to get the entire matter inquired by the National Human Rights Commission...”

The petitioner had asked the court to pass several directions, including setting up of a ‘court monitored committee’ to conduct a judicial inquiry into acts of violence and arbitrary detention of students by the state police and para-military forces at AMU from December 12 to 15, 2019.

tags
top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news