The Delhi high court on Monday ordered the release of NewsClick human resources (HR) department head Amit Chakraborty, eight months after he was arrested by the Delhi police in a case registered under stringent provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on charges of receiving foreign funds for pro-China propaganda. HC orders release of Newsclick’s HR dept head who turned approver

Chakraborty’s release was granted after considering the fact that he had recently become an approver in the case. The bench of justice Swarna Kanta Sharma passed the order.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In its 18-page verdict, the court took note of Chakraborty’s medical condition and observed that the same not only warranted special consideration but also called for a humane and understanding approach to his situation.

“The petitioner’s medical condition warrants special consideration and calls for a humane and understanding approach to his situation. In cases where an individual’s physical disability significantly affects his well-being and daily functioning, the court must acknowledge its responsibility to intervene judiciously and consider the possibility of relief or release from custody if the same is permissible under law,” justice Sharma noted.

The court directed Chakraborty to furnish a personal bond of ₹25,000 with one surety and further restrained him from leaving the country without city court’s permission.

Chakraborty had approached the Delhi high court seeking release from custody asserting that the city court in January had allowed him to turn an approver in the case and had granted him pardon.

Prabir Purkayastha, founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick, along with Chakraborty, were arrested in the case on October 3, 2023.

Both were arrested under stringent provisions of the UAPA under sections 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 of the UAPA, along with Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A and 120B.