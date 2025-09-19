New Delhi, The Delhi High Court was on Friday urged to initiate perjury proceedings against Nitish Katara murder case convict Vikas Yadav for allegedly lying about the date of his recent marriage. HC orders verification of murder convict's wedding date after Nitish Katara's mother alleges perjury

Katara's mother Nilam said Yadav married in July and not on September 5 as he claimed and produced false evidence in court to avail the benefit of bail.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja sought the response of Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term without remission for the murder.

The court also directed Delhi Police to verify the contents of the application by Nilam and the photographs she placed on record, and file a status report.

The matter was posted the matter for December 9.

Advocate Vrinda Bhandari, representing Nilam, contended Vikas shared false and fabricated information and submitted two photographs to show that he was actually married in July at "The Aura" in Noida's Sector 74.

However, Yadav's counsel said the July photographs were from his engagement ceremony and the Supreme Court too was informed about it.

On September 9, the high court dismissed Yadav's plea for extension of his interim bail.

He was out on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court to take care of his ailing mother.

Yadav sought extension of interim bail on the ground that he recently married.

Nilam's plea sought action against him under Sections 227 , 231 , 234 and 235 of the BNS for "intentionally and deliberately making false statements on oath, as well as producing false evidence, with the mala fide intent to avail undue benefit of interim bail" from the high court.

Yadav is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav. His cousin Vishal Yadav was also punished for the kidnapping and murder of business executive Katara.

The duo was against Katara's alleged affair with Bharti Yadav, sister of Vikas, as they belonged to different castes.

