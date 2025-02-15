HC rejects right-wing outfit’s petition for rally in Chennai over temple-dargah row

The Madras high court on Friday directed the state government to take stringent measures to prevent any disruption to the peace and harmony of the pilgrimage town of Thirupparankundram, located on the outskirts of Madurai city in Tamil Nadu, where Hindus, Muslims and Jains worship together for generations. The judge acknowledged the concerns raised by state public prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah that permitting a procession in Chennai, sparked by a sudden controversy over the dargah, can lead to unnecessary communal tension. (HT Archive)

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan made the observation while dismissing a writ petition filed by a petitioner, S Yuvaraj, a member of the right-wing outfit, Bharat Hindu Munnani, who sought permission to hold a procession in Chennai on February 18 over a controversy surrounding the Thiruparankundram hill. Tensions have erupted in Thirupparankundram where the hill is home to both a temple and a dargah. The petitioner alleged that members of the local Muslim community were attempting to change the name of the place.

The petitioner sought permission to conduct a procession carrying lance from Egambareswarar Temple to Sri Muthukumaraswamy Temple, using Rasappa Street, Nainiyappa Street, Pethu Street, and Thanga Salai. The procession was intended to condemn the alleged attempts to rename Thirupparankundram Hill as “Sikkandar Hill”, by replacing its other name, “Sri Kandar Hill.”

In his directive, Ilanthiraiyan reaffirmed the importance of unity in diversity and pointed out that coexistence of different communities in places like Thirupparakundram is a testament to the strength of our nation. He also emphasised that the state government has a crucial role in preserving harmony among all communities and religions in the locality in the face of organised attempts to disrupt it.

The judge dismissed the petition, stating that the government must ensure religious sentiments of any community should not be harmed. The judge emphasised that the government’s primary responsibility is maintaining peace and harmony and should not permit any actions that could disrupt this balance.

The public prosecutor strongly opposed granting permission for the procession, explaining that the proposed route was through a busy commercial area with shops run by people from various communities, which would likely spark communal tensions.

The petitioner declined when the judge asked if he would consider an alternative route. Jinnah also maintained that the procession should not be allowed on any route, as it would only reignite an issue that judicial and executive authorities have already settled.

The prosecutor also noted that recent objections to animal sacrifices at the dargah were contradicted by practices at nearby Hindu temples, like Alagarkovil and Pandi Muneeswarar Temple, which also had similar rituals.