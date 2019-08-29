HC rejects Shivakumar’s plea against ED summons

india

BENGALURU: The Karnataka high court on Thursday dismissed a petition by Congress leader DK Shivakumar seeking quashing of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in connection with a Rs 7 crore money-laundering case.

Justice Arvind Kumar asked Shivakumar to appear before the ED for questioning in the case.

The case against former irrigation minister Shivakumar, who is known as the Congress’s trouble-shooter in Karnataka, was filed last September and pertains to the seizure of cash from his New Delhi residence by the income-tax department during a raid in August 2017. Raids were also conducted at his properties in Karnataka and he is facing cases relating to those as well.

On Thursday, Shivakumar told reporters, “I respect the court’s verdict. I will pursue whatever legal options are available before me and I am ready to face any inquiry. I have done nothing wrong and I still believe in the judiciary.”

He said there were many issues and the ED was free to do whatever it wanted. “Let them call me and I will have my say. I cannot comment further… We have said that this is not a case for the ED, it is for the income-tax department,” he said.

The August 2017 raids on Shivakumar had come even as legislators from Gujarat were hosted by him at a resort on the outskirts of the city ahead of a crucial Rajya Sabha poll in Gujarat.

