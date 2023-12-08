close_game
close_game
News / India News / HC reserves judgment in Gyanvapi mosque case

HC reserves judgment in Gyanvapi mosque case

PTI |
Dec 08, 2023 06:20 PM IST

HC reserves judgment in Gyanvapi mosque case

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court reserved its judgment on Friday in a petition challenging the maintainability of a suit seeking "restoration" of a temple at the site of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

HT Image
HT Image

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal reserved the judgment after hearing the counsel for the parties.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The future date in the case would be decided by the court.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee of Varanasi as well as the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board have challenged the maintainability of the original suit filed in the matter in 1991 in the Varanasi district court.

The suit seeks restoration of an ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands. It has been claimed in the suit that the mosque was a part of the temple.

By an order dated August 28, the then Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar had transferred the case from Justice Prakash Padia to himself, saying the "single judge continued with the hearing of these cases for more than two years, even though he had no jurisdiction in the matter as per the roster".

He had further said the decision to withdraw the case from the single-judge bench to the chief justice's court was taken on the administrative side in the interest of judicial propriety, judicial discipline and transparency in the listing of cases.

Justice Diwakar retired on November 22 and after his retirement, the case was listed before Justice Agrawal.

The counsel for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, S F A Naqvi, said the petition also challenges a Varanasi court direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. The order was passed on April 8, 2021.

Get Latest India News and Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out