'He fought for 19 years, braved pain': Shah defends Modi after Guj riots verdict

Union home minister Amit Shah launched a veiled jibe at Congress for protesting during Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. Shah said Modi didn't stage a drama while appearing before the Special Investigation Team.
Published on Jun 25, 2022 10:27 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court verdict in the 2002 Gujarat riots which rejected plea seeking probe into ‘larger conspiracy’.In an interview to news agency ANI, Shah said all allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were politically motivated. "A tall leader fought this 18-19-yr-long fight without saying a word and braving all pain like 'vishpaan' of Lord Shankar...I saw him suffering through this very closely. Only a strong-willed person could've taken stand to not say anything as case was sub-judice."“Troika of BJP's political rivals, ideologically driven politically motivated journalists and some NGOs publicised the allegations. They had a strong ecosystem so everyone started believing lies to be truth,” Shah said.

During the interview, Shah also spoke on Zakia Jafri, the petitioner and wife of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri who was killed during the riots. “Today SC said Zakia Jafri worked on someone else's instructions. NGO signed affidavits of several victims and they didn't even know. Everyone knows Teesta Setalvad's NGO was doing this. When UPA Govt came to power at that time, it helped the NGO,” the home minister said, blaming activist and lawyer Teesta Setalvad.Shah also launched an all out attack on the Congress which protested while its leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. “Modi ji didn't do drama while appearing before SIT - come out in my support, call MLAs-MPs & stage dharna...If SIT wants to question CM,he himself is ready to cooperate. Why protest?..,” he said.

