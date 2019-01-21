‘He fell down’: Karnataka Congress MLA downplays alleged fight

A day after the Congress sought to downplay the alleged fight between two of its MLAs at the Eagleton Golf Resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, JN Ganesh, the Congress MLA from Kampali constituency, said that nothing had happened at the resort.

“Nothing happened the way media portrayed. Three of us (Anand Singh and LBP Bheema Naik) were sitting and then he fell down and got hurt. I am apologising for the incident,” Ganesh said.

Anand Singh, the MLA from Vijayanagar constituency in Ballari district, was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday morning. The reasons for his hospitalisation remained unclear.

Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times, Backward classes welfare minister C Puttaragashetty had claimed that Anand Singh and JN Ganesh had a heated argument during the second CLP meeting on Saturday.

“They were at it in the meeting and it appeared to have carried on into the night. I could hear raised voices near my room, but I cannot say for certain that there was physical violence,” Puttarangashetty said.

But Puttarangashetty’s claim was refuted by irrigation minister DK Shivakumar, saying that Singh was at a wedding and that the media was speculating that there was a fight.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 13:38 IST