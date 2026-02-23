'He got offended': Rajasthan BJP leader denies blankets to Muslim women during donation drive
Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, former MP and MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan, allegedly refused to give blankets to Muslim women during a donation drive. As reported by HT earlier, the former MP took back blankets from Muslim women, stating that "those who abuse Modi" did not have a right to the blankets.
"Listen to me, those who abuse (Prime Minister) Modi have no right to take (blankets). I can't help if you feel bad about it." he is purportedly heard saying in a video that surfaced on social media on Sunday.
Speaking to HT, Sukaran Khan, one of the women who was refused a blanket, said that the BJP leader "got offended" when he heard a Muslim name.
“He was giving blankets to everyone. But suddenly, he asked his staff to ask for our names. We told him our names. He got offended as we are Muslims. He immediately took our blankets back," she told reporters.
While the BJP leader's video was edited, an uncut version was shared by Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena.
In the video, the BJP leader is seen asking the names of the women, and after learning they are Muslims, he asks his aides not to give them blankets.
Jaunapuria is then seen asking the women to leave the spot, and saying that it does not matter to him if the women felt "bad". The BJP has not yet commented on the matter.
“It doesn’t matter if you feel bad. They will take the blanket and will later boast that they made a fool of us. Why are you arguing? No need for any argument. This is not a government scheme. It is a personal arrangement," the former Tonk-Sawai Madhopur MP is heard saying.
In the uncut version of the video, the former BJP MP was confronted by some people over his refusal to give blankets to Muslim women.
They are seen telling him the women had been waiting for hours before being asked to leave empty-handed, to which Singh replied that he did not want to argue before leaving the spot.