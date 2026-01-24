‘He had slapped me, so I killed him’: Delhi cafe murder accused shares chilling confession video

“I killed Faizan over a personal grudge. My father had no role in it, and neither my family nor my friends were involved. I did not do this at anyone’s behest, and there was no money involved. He had me four-five months ago, so I took his life,” the accused can be heard saying in the video. The clip was posted from the Instagram handle ‘moinqureshiii_’.

Hours after the shooting, a video began circulating on social media in which the accused allegedly confessed to the murder. Shot against a dark background and believed to have been recorded at night, the clip shows the accused calmly admitting to the killing and attributing it to an old personal dispute.

A late-night shooting inside a cafe in North East Delhi has reportedly left a 24-year-old man dead, with the accused later posting a chilling confession video on Instagram admitting the crime and claiming it was driven by a personal grudge.

‘One bullet to the head, two in chest’ The incident took place on January 23 at Mr King Lounge and Cafe in the Maujpur area. A report in India Today added that the Police received information about firing at the cafe around 10.28 pm and immediately rushed a team to the spot.

According to a report in NDTV, the victim's brother, identified as Salman, alleged that his brother was struck by three bullets, one passing through his head and two hitting his chest.

He also claimed that he had a cut mark on his hand, suggesting a possible struggle before he died.

Both news channels' reports identified the victim as Faizan alias Fazzi (24), son of Sehroj Alam and a resident of JMC Welcome.

Accused says no money angle In the same clip, the accused repeatedly denied that his father or other family members were involved in the crime. He also dismissed any suggestion of a financial dispute, insisting the murder was an act of personal revenge.

Police said they are verifying the video's authenticity and examining it as part of the investigation.

The victim’s family, however, has raised serious questions about the motive behind the killing. Faizan’s brother alleged that the murder had a financial angle and demanded the arrest of both the accused and his father, India Today's report added.

Police reportedly said the investigation is ongoing and that all angles, including the family's claims and the confession video, are being examined.