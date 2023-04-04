Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘He has no remorse…’: Owaisi slams Nitish over Bihar violence

‘He has no remorse…’: Owaisi slams Nitish over Bihar violence

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Apr 04, 2023 03:03 PM IST

The mobile internet services remain suspended in violence-hit Nalanda and Rohtas districts in Bihar till Tuesday midnight.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav over violence across several districts in Bihar during Ram Navami.“Whenever there is violence in a State the responsibility for it falls on the State govt. Madrasa Azizia in Biharsharif was set ablaze, and shops of Muslim targeted - there's planning behind it. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar knew Nalanda is a sensitive district yet there was disturbance there. He has no remorse, he even attended an Iftar yesterday. CM Nitish & Tejashwi want to instil fear in Muslims in the state”, Owaisi was quoted by ANI as saying.“A man who has been chief minister for years, Nitish Kumar, has not been able to stop this. I condemn the behaviour of Nitish Kumar & RJD govt that they have completely failed in stopping the burning of this madrasa & attack on the masjid. Also, targeted burning of properties of Muslims had taken place in Bihar”, the Hyderabad MP added.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Nitish Kumar knew Nalanda is a sensitive district yet there was disturbance there.(ANI)

Nalanda and Rohtas districts of Bihar remain tense after being hit by communal violence on Ram Navami. The suspension of mobile internet services in the two districts have been extended till tonight.

A 16-year-old boy was killed and three people were injured in Nalanda. At least six people were injured after a bomb exploded in a hut near mosque in Sasaram. Nitish Kumar announced a compensation of 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Nitish Kumar knew Nalanda is a sensitive district yet there was disturbance there.(ANI)

A total of 10 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been sent to Bihar, ANI reported.

The incidents of violence echoed in the Bihar assembly with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ trading charges. The saffron party has accused the ruling alliance of failing to check communal disturbances in both the towns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
asaduddin owaisi aimim ram navami nitish kumar tejashwi yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP