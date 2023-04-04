‘He has no remorse…’: Owaisi slams Nitish over Bihar violence

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav over violence across several districts in Bihar during Ram Navami.“Whenever there is violence in a State the responsibility for it falls on the State govt. Madrasa Azizia in Biharsharif was set ablaze, and shops of Muslim targeted - there's planning behind it. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar knew Nalanda is a sensitive district yet there was disturbance there. He has no remorse, he even attended an Iftar yesterday. CM Nitish & Tejashwi want to instil fear in Muslims in the state”, Owaisi was quoted by ANI as saying.“A man who has been chief minister for years, Nitish Kumar, has not been able to stop this. I condemn the behaviour of Nitish Kumar & RJD govt that they have completely failed in stopping the burning of this madrasa & attack on the masjid. Also, targeted burning of properties of Muslims had taken place in Bihar”, the Hyderabad MP added.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Nitish Kumar knew Nalanda is a sensitive district yet there was disturbance there.(ANI)

Nalanda and Rohtas districts of Bihar remain tense after being hit by communal violence on Ram Navami. The suspension of mobile internet services in the two districts have been extended till tonight.

A 16-year-old boy was killed and three people were injured in Nalanda. At least six people were injured after a bomb exploded in a hut near mosque in Sasaram. Nitish Kumar announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

A total of 10 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been sent to Bihar, ANI reported.

The incidents of violence echoed in the Bihar assembly with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ trading charges. The saffron party has accused the ruling alliance of failing to check communal disturbances in both the towns.

