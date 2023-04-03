Bihar assembly adjourned after uproar over clashes on Ram Navami

The Bihar legislative assembly was on Monday adjourned twice over clashes that broke out in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram. The house was adjourned till 2pm. (Bihar Vidhan Sabha)

The house was first adjourned till 2pm.

BJP members stalled the proceedings in the second half as soon as the proceedings began in the house.

The parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the government would give its reply on the clashes if the chair granted permission, but the opposition BJP members continued to chant slogans ultimately leading to adjournment.

As soon as the proceedings got underway, leader of opposition (LoP) Vijay Kunar Sinha had earlier in the day, raised the issue while other party legislators carrying posters and banners shouted slogans.

Terming the incidents of Bihar Sharif and Sasaram as “shameful, painful and a result of administrative failure”, Sinha said the government’s appeasement policy was preventing it from taking action against those involved in violence during Ram Navami procession.

“How long will this continue? The SHOs announce claiming big section 144 CrPC, but the government denies,” he added, amid continuous protests by the ruling party legislators.

CPI-ML members also moved into the well amid the din.

However, speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary had asked CPI-ML MLA Mehboob Alam to speak on the issue, while BJP members trooped into the well and raised slogans.

Reacting on the developments, CPI(ML)(L) leader Satyadev Ram said the police should deal sternly with those involved with violence.

Congress’ Shakeel Ahmad Khan said, “Whatever happened in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif was part of a trend visible across the country that the BJP resorts to such tactics”.

Sasaram MLA Rakesh Kumar Gupta of the RJD said, “Neither Hindus nor Muslims were involved with the violence and those who had to bear the brunt were the small traders and businessmen”.

Ram Navami violence in Bihar’s Nalanda and Sasaram districts led to the death of one person and injuries to at least 10 people.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar had announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and blamed ‘some people indulging in ‘gadbad’ (wrongdoing)... trying to disrupt communal harmony’.

