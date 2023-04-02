Bihar extends restrictions as 16-year-old dies in violence

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting on Sunday and his administration extended shutdowns of internet services and educational institutes in two districts where communal violence took place in recent days, including one where a 16-year-old boy was killed on Saturday night in a fresh flare-up. A policeman (right) walks through a street following a violent clash in Sasaram in Bihar. (AFP)

The situation on Sunday was under control in the two districts – Sasaram and Nalanda – chief secretary Amir Subhani and police chief Rajwinder Singh Bhatti said on Sunday, but the calm appeared to be precarious and law enforcement beefed up arrangements.

“The chief minister has directed to maintain the rule of law at any cost and ensure identification of culprits,” Subhani said during a briefing after Kumar’s meeting. “The government will not tolerate mischievous elements.”

In Sasaram, a bomb exploded in a hut near a mosque, injuring six people. A 16-year-old boy was killed and three people, including two policemen, were injured in Nalanda district late on Saturday when clashes broke out.

The chief minister announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

At least 109 people have been arrested, said Bhatti, the director general of police. Ten companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to prevent further violence. “There will be unbiased and evidence-based investigation into the incidents,” Bhatti added.

The authorities had taken precautions ahead of the important festival a week earlier, Subhani said. “Barring two districts, it passed off smoothly,” the chief secretary said. “In the two districts, the situation was promptly controlled and peace restored.”

“Antisocial elements wanted to disturb the peace, but police did not allow them to succeed in their design,” the police chief said. “The law will deal with them.”

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to take stock of the situation.

The boy from Nalanda, identified as Gulshan Kumar, died on the way to the Patna Medical College and Hospital. Nalanda superintendent of police Ashok Mishra said his body has been sent to the district hospital for autopsy.

Clashes first took place on March 31 after Ram Navami processions took place. The situation remained tense the following day, Saturday, April 1, and appeared to deteriorate towards the evening.

Communal clashes took place in other parts of the country too. In Bengal, Howrah’s Shibpur and Kazipara area witnessed clashes during a Ram Navami procession.