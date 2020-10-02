e-paper
Home / India News / 'He is a national leader': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi

‘He is a national leader’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was marching towards Hathras along with his sister and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday when he was stopped by the police citing imposition of Section 144 in the area.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 12:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut(PTI)
         

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday criticised the Uttar Pradesh police over the manhandling of Congress’ Rahul Gandhi at the Yamuna Expressway. Gandhi was on his way to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old gangrape victim, who died earlier this week.

“Rahul Gandhi is a national political leader. We may have differences with Congress but nobody can support police’s behaviour with him. His collar was caught and he was pushed to the ground, in a way it is gangrape of country’s democracy,” Raut was as quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi was marching towards Hathras along with his sister and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday when he was stopped by the police citing imposition of Section 144 in the area. During the scuffle between the Congress supporters and the police, Gandhi could be seen falling in videos.

Later, the Gandhi siblings were then taken away in a police jeep and kept in a guest house for some time. They were then released and escorted back to Delhi by the UP police.

A first information report (FIR) has also been filed against Rahul, Priyanka and other supporters for violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) under which the gathering of more than four people is not allowed as well as the violation of the pandemic act.

The 19-year-old gangrape victim had succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. The incident has triggered a massive outrage across the country. Activists and opposition parties have planned protests across the country, including in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, over the handling of the case.

Road to Indian envoys' appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
'Jungle raj': TMC leaders stopped from meeting Hathras victim's kin
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
At least 500 Covid doctors have lost their lives, says IMA
On Gandhi Jayanti, Congress signals prolonged protests against Modi government
Anurag denies sexual misconduct charges, provides proof he was abroad
Hathras gang rape: AAP senior leaders to protest at India Gate today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
