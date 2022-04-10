Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘He is doing great work, will not be replaced’: JP Nadda backs Jai Ram Thakur

Recently, AAP leader and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the BJP is likely to replace the Himachal Pradesh CM with Union minister Anurag Thakur, ahead of assembly polls in the hill state, likely to be held later this year.
BJP president JP Nadda addressing a press meet in Shimla (Twitter/Office of JP Nadda)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 05:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Amid claims by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will replace Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur with Union minister Anurag Thakur ahead of this year's assembly elections in the hill state, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday backed Jai Ram Thakur, saying that the upcoming polls will be contested under the incumbent chief minister's leadership.

“He is doing great work and he will continue with it in future. In fact, none of the state ministers will be changed,” Nadda said at a press meet in Shimla. The BJP president, who is in his home state a four-day visit, arrived here a day ago.

The 61-year-old leader, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh, also declared that the some sitting party MLAs may not be repeated in the elections. “10 to 15 per cent BJP MLAs did not get tickets in Uttar Pradesh, and that is likely to happen here too,” Nadda said.

The former Union health minister's response over Jai Ram Thakur's position came after AAP leader and Delhi deputy CM, Manish Sisodia, on April 7, described Jai Ram as a ‘failed CM.’ Sisodia tweeted, "Fearing the increasing popularity of the Kejriwal model of governance, the BJP wants to make Anurag Thakur take reins for four months. But whatever tactics the BJP adopts, the people of Himachal have made up their mind to give a chance to honest politics.”

Last year, the opposition Congress won bypolls to all four seats in the state.

The BJP retained power in four of five states which recently went to polls; the fifth, Punjab, was swept by the AAP in its first major victory outside Delhi. In all the four states--Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur--the JP Nadda-led party picked its incumbent CMs as chief ministers.

Himachal Pradesh is slated to go to polls later this year as is Gujarat, another BJP-ruled state.

(With PTI inputs)

 

