Head warden of Pratapgarh jail shot dead, hunt on to nab killers

Head warden of Pratapgarh district jail Hari Narayan Trivedi was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants near jail premises in Pratapgarh on Thursday.

Trivedi, 55, was a resident of Pure Ahiya area in Nigoha locality of Lucknow and had returned to duty on Thursday after two days leave, said the police. He had come out of the jail premises at around 3.15 pm to buy some vegetables from a roadside cart when the incident took place.

As per initial investigations, the miscreants were waiting for the victim. The pillion rider was armed with two handguns. He fired three times from close range hitting the victim on the chest. Locals rushed the victim to the district hospital in a car where he was declared brought dead. As soon as the news reached the police, ASP Avneesh Mishra along with police force besides SWAT members of the district police reached the site. Police recovered fired shell of a bullet from the site.

Pratapgarh superintendent of police S Anand said investigations had begun and efforts to identity and nab the killers were on. He said CCTV footages of cameras were being scrutinised.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 23:50 IST