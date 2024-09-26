Health dept probes man’s death during cosmetic surgery

The Dakshina Kannada district health department has launched an investigation into the death of a 32-year-old man while undergoing a cosmetic surgery procedure at Flaunt Cosmetic Surgery and Hair Transplant Clinic in Mangaluru, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday. The deceased, Muhammad Mazin, a resident of Akkarekere, Ullal, was admitted to the clinic for gynecomastia surgery, a common procedure aimed at reducing chest swelling. (Representational image)

District health officer Dr Thimmaiah visited the clinic on Tuesday to gather information about the incident, which has raised concerns about possible medical negligence.

The deceased, Muhammad Mazin, a resident of Akkarekere, Ullal, was admitted to the clinic for gynecomastia surgery, a common procedure aimed at reducing chest swelling. While the surgery is typically completed within half an hour, the procedure took much longer than expected. Mazin’s family grew worried when he was not discharged even by evening, they added.

When questioned, the clinic informed Mazin’s family that his condition worsened during the procedure. His parents immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but Mazin was declared dead on arrival. The family has since accused the clinic of negligence, claiming it led to his untimely death, police added.

“We have registered a case following the family’s complaint,” Kadri police Inspector B Soma Shekar said.

“The incident took place on September 21, and we filed an unnatural death report on the same day. We are awaiting the autopsy report from Wenlock Hospital to ascertain the cause of death,” he added.

Thimmaiah, who is overseeing the investigation, met with the clinic’s management and the doctor responsible for the surgery. He confirmed that the health department is conducting a preliminary investigation, and a detailed report will be submitted to the deputy commissioner.

A special committee will also be formed to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the surgery and Mazin’s death. “We are awaiting the autopsy report, and once we receive it, appropriate action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” Thimmaiah said. The findings will also be shared with the Karnataka health minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, who will oversee further actions.