Home / India News / Health Minister expresses hope as over 10,000 recover from Covid-19 in India

Health Minister expresses hope as over 10,000 recover from Covid-19 in India

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in the country is around 12 days today as compared to 10.5 days in the last 14 days.

india Updated: May 03, 2020 15:06 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus or have been discharged from hospitals in India stands at 10,632.
The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus or have been discharged from hospitals in India stands at 10,632.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhar on Sunday said that the number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the country has crossed the 10,000-mark. Many more, who are still admitted in hospitals, “are on the road to recovery,” he said as reported by news agency ANI.

The health minister said that the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in the country is around 12 days today as compared to 10.5 days in the last 14 days. “Our mortality rate of 3.2% is the lowest in the world,” Dr Vardhan said.  

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus or have been discharged from hospitals across India stands at 10,632. With 28,046 active Covid-19 cases and 1,301 fatalities, coronavirus cases in the country near the 40,000-mark in India with 39,980 total cases.

With over 3% of fatality ratio, India’s Covid-19 mortality rate is among the lowest in the world.

Also read: How does Covid-19 mortality rate differ across countries

Johns Hopkins University suggests coronavirus-affected countries across the globe have reported very different “case fatality ratios”. The ratio is the number of deaths divided by the number of confirmed cases.

The University states that the number of fatalities can differ across regions owing to the following factors:

- Differences in the number of people tested: With more testing, more people with milder cases are identified. This lowers the case-fatality ratio.

- Demographics: For example, mortality tends to be higher in older populations.

- Characteristics of the healthcare system: For example, mortality may rise as hospitals become overwhelmed and have fewer resources, among other factors.

“Countries at the top of the figure have the most deaths proportionally to their Covid-19 cases or population, not necessarily the most deaths overall,” it says.

According to the data, Belgium tops the list of countries with highest Covid-19 fatality ratio with 15% Covid-19 mortality rate. The country has around 50,000 coronavirus patients and nearly 8,000 fatalities.

 

‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued
‘Service before Self’: Army praises 5 security personnel killed in Handwara encounter
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
Covid-19: PIB warns not to fall for this ‘yojna’ on social media
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
