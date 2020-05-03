Health Minister expresses hope as over 10,000 recover from Covid-19 in India

india

Updated: May 03, 2020 15:06 IST

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhar on Sunday said that the number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the country has crossed the 10,000-mark. Many more, who are still admitted in hospitals, “are on the road to recovery,” he said as reported by news agency ANI.

The health minister said that the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in the country is around 12 days today as compared to 10.5 days in the last 14 days. “Our mortality rate of 3.2% is the lowest in the world,” Dr Vardhan said.

Today more than 10,000 COVID19 patients have been discharged. Those still admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery. If in last 14 days doubling rate was 10.5 days, then today it's around 12 days.Our mortality rate of 3.2% is the lowest in the world: Union Health Minister pic.twitter.com/YnQpnJ9IeJ — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus or have been discharged from hospitals across India stands at 10,632. With 28,046 active Covid-19 cases and 1,301 fatalities, coronavirus cases in the country near the 40,000-mark in India with 39,980 total cases.

With over 3% of fatality ratio, India’s Covid-19 mortality rate is among the lowest in the world.

Johns Hopkins University suggests coronavirus-affected countries across the globe have reported very different “case fatality ratios”. The ratio is the number of deaths divided by the number of confirmed cases.

The University states that the number of fatalities can differ across regions owing to the following factors:

- Differences in the number of people tested: With more testing, more people with milder cases are identified. This lowers the case-fatality ratio.

- Demographics: For example, mortality tends to be higher in older populations.

- Characteristics of the healthcare system: For example, mortality may rise as hospitals become overwhelmed and have fewer resources, among other factors.

“Countries at the top of the figure have the most deaths proportionally to their Covid-19 cases or population, not necessarily the most deaths overall,” it says.

According to the data, Belgium tops the list of countries with highest Covid-19 fatality ratio with 15% Covid-19 mortality rate. The country has around 50,000 coronavirus patients and nearly 8,000 fatalities.