IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Health minister Harsh Vardhan says scientific community 'rose to occasion' when Covid-19 pandemic hit
"The scientific community rose to the occasion during the pandemic," Harsh Vardhan said.(PTI)
"The scientific community rose to the occasion during the pandemic," Harsh Vardhan said.(PTI)
india news

Health minister Harsh Vardhan says scientific community 'rose to occasion' when Covid-19 pandemic hit

The minister said right from scaling up the laboratories to conduct Covid-19 tests and working on vaccines to manufacturing Personal Protection Kits (PPE), scientists handled the challenge very deftly.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:47 PM IST

The scientific community rose to the occasion when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and conducted research that was not traditionally their domain to meet the needs of the country, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said Monday.

Inaugurating the second edition of Global Bio-India-2021 through virtual mode, Vardhan said right from scaling up the laboratories to conduct Covid-19 tests and working on vaccines to manufacturing Personal Protection Kits (PPE), scientists handled the challenge very deftly.

"The scientific community rose to the occasion during the pandemic," he said.

Vardhan cited the example of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's Bengaluru-based National Aerospace Laboratories to drive home the point how the community responded well to the demands of the situation.

"Those making aeroplane started building ventilators to meet the challenge," he said.

He said the science and technology ecosystem in India has always been a dynamic and evolving area with the government's support through its different schemes and policies.

"However, in the last year, with the background of the Covid-19 pandemic, its true power, resilience and capability have been unleashed with concerted efforts of the government and private sector together," the minister stressed.

The government, through the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), its autonomous institutions and public sector undertakings, Department of Health Research (DHR), Department of Science and Technology, Indian Council for Medical Research and the CSIR has been working relentlessly to mitigate the Covid-19 global health crisis through development of diagnostics, vaccines, support to start-ups, rapid regulatory response among other steps, he said.

“A multi-pronged research strategy and action plan was evolved for immediate response including augmentation of Covid -19 testing across the country as well as for long-term preparedness to tackle the Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the DBT for its role in the mitigation of Covid-19 pandemic.

The three-day event from March 1-3 will showcase the strength and opportunities of the India's biotechnology sector at national level and to the global community. The theme for the event is “Transforming Lives” with the tag line “Biosciences to Bio-economy”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dr harsh vardhan covid-19 coronavirus
Close
Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, on Monday launched its flight services under the Centre's UDAN scheme in Bilaspur town of Chhattisgarh, connecting it with Delhi. (HT File Photo)
Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, on Monday launched its flight services under the Centre's UDAN scheme in Bilaspur town of Chhattisgarh, connecting it with Delhi. (HT File Photo)
india news

Alliance Air launches flights from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur under UDAN

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The service, which will connect Bilaspur to Delhi via Jabalpur and Prayagraj, was launched virtually by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the maximum daily new fatalities - 62 - followed by Kerala with 15 deaths on Monday.(HT Photo)
Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the maximum daily new fatalities - 62 - followed by Kerala with 15 deaths on Monday.(HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19 in Maharashtra: How various districts fared since Feb 24

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:59 PM IST
After registering over 8,000 new daily cases beginning Feb 24, Maharashtra on Monday logged 6,397 new infections of the viral disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The scientific community rose to the occasion during the pandemic," Harsh Vardhan said.(PTI)
"The scientific community rose to the occasion during the pandemic," Harsh Vardhan said.(PTI)
india news

Harsh Vardhan says scientific community 'rose to occasion' when Covid-19 hit

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:47 PM IST
The minister said right from scaling up the laboratories to conduct Covid-19 tests and working on vaccines to manufacturing Personal Protection Kits (PPE), scientists handled the challenge very deftly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On being challenged, the miscreants adopted aggressive posture and started pelting stones on the ACP party during which Constable G Sarvan sustained an injury on his head. (Representative Image) (HT archive)
On being challenged, the miscreants adopted aggressive posture and started pelting stones on the ACP party during which Constable G Sarvan sustained an injury on his head. (Representative Image) (HT archive)
india news

BSF soldier injured in attack by miscreants in Tripura

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:44 PM IST
According to a statement, on February 27 at 4:35 am, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) party observed some suspicious movement of 8-10 miscreants approaching an unfenced area near the International Border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups (people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45) began on Monday.(AP)
The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups (people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45) began on Monday.(AP)
india news

IMA pushes for free Covid-19 vaccine, make online portal more user friendly

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:00 PM IST
"We request the Government of India to make the online vaccination portal more people friendly. We also request to provide the Covid-19 vaccination free of cost to the HCWs and people of the country," the IMA said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses after the presentation of the state budget 2020-21 in Vidhan Sabha, in Lucknow.(ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses after the presentation of the state budget 2020-21 in Vidhan Sabha, in Lucknow.(ANI)
india news

Adityanath heads for Malda to begin poll campaign in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • This will be the first of the many public meetings Adityanath is scheduled to address in Bengal where the BJP is looking to unseat the led TMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari.
File photo: Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari.
india news

'FASTags will save 20,000 crore per year on fuel': Gadkari

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:55 PM IST
  • "Toll collection through electronic tolling has reached 93 per cent during the last fortnight after the FASTag was made mandatory," Gadkari said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian assistance to the Madagascar government was conveyed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a phone conversation with Madagascar's Foreign Minister.(PTI)
Indian assistance to the Madagascar government was conveyed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a phone conversation with Madagascar's Foreign Minister.(PTI)
india news

India sending rice, HCQ tablets as humanitarian assistance to Madagascar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:49 PM IST
The humanitarian assistance is being delivered on-board Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa, which will leave with the food and medical assistance on March 3 and is expected to reach the Port of Ehoala in Madagascar between March 21 and 24, 2021, the MEA said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out of the 13, nine were recruited from Raipur range and 20 people had appeared for the exam.(Photo: Vidhya Rajput)
Out of the 13, nine were recruited from Raipur range and 20 people had appeared for the exam.(Photo: Vidhya Rajput)
india news

News updates from HT: Chhattisgarh police recruit 13 transgender constables

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former school teacher Ramkishore Sahu at the Sadar Hospital in Ranchi where he had gone to take Covid-19 vaccine.(HT PHOTO)
Former school teacher Ramkishore Sahu at the Sadar Hospital in Ranchi where he had gone to take Covid-19 vaccine.(HT PHOTO)
india news

80-year-old rides bike 70 km to get first shot of Covid vaccine in Ranchi

By Bedanti Saran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • The senior citizen said he would return on Tuesday with his wife on Tuesday o she could be administered her vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A doubling in the price of crude oil over the past 10 months has contributed to record fuel prices at gas stations in India.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A doubling in the price of crude oil over the past 10 months has contributed to record fuel prices at gas stations in India.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Finance ministry considers cutting taxes on petrol, diesel: Report

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Finance Ministry has now started consultations with some states, oil companies and the oil ministry to find the most effective way to lower the tax burden, sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.(HT photo)
File photo: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.(HT photo)
india news

Kisan panchayat part of AAP's plan to make its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

By S Raju, Meerut
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • The AAP has already announced it would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The apex women rights body has also written to the chief election commissioner and has sought a detailed action, the statement added.(HT Photo)
The apex women rights body has also written to the chief election commissioner and has sought a detailed action, the statement added.(HT Photo)
india news

NCW writes to DGP, seeks action over 'attack' on Bengal BJP worker's mother

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:36 PM IST
A police officer of Barrackpore Commissionerate had said that BJP activist Gopal Majumdar was attacked by some miscreants on Saturday in North Dumdum in the Nimta police station area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for health and family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan added that questioning of the vaccines is politically motivated..(ANI)
Union minister for health and family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan added that questioning of the vaccines is politically motivated..(ANI)
india news

No death has occurred due to Covid-19 vaccination, says Harsh Vardhan

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:34 PM IST
He also said that more than one crore frontline workers have been vaccinated so far and more than 20 countries are using our vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some of the selected candidates. (Photo: Vidhya Rajput)
Some of the selected candidates. (Photo: Vidhya Rajput)
india news

In a first, Chhattisgarh police hire 13 transgenders as constables

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Until now, only two transgender police personnel were recruited in India — one in Tamil Nadu, another in Rajasthan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP