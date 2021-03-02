Health minister Harsh Vardhan to take Covid-19 vaccine shot today
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan is likely to take the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine shot on Tuesday morning.
The health minister is going to take the shot at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute, an official communique from the Union ministry of health and family welfare informed.
“Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, along with his wife Smt Nutan will take the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. At: Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. At: 11am. On: March 2, 2021 (Tuesday)...,” the alert from the health ministry read.
Also Read | Covid vaccine: Mallikarjun Kharge says he’s old; ‘I don’t need,’ says Anil Vij
India on Monday began the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination for those above 60 years of age, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with specific comorbidities.
For this phase, that is likely to cover close to 270 million beneficiaries, self-registration has been open from 9am, After registration, one will have to book an appointment for vaccination. There is also an option for booking a walk-in appointment after registration.
The registration will take place on the upgraded Co-Win website, and will be open till 3pm for registration of same-day appointments.
According to the health ministry’s Co-Win guidelines issued on Sunday, one person will be able to register only three more eligible people using his/her mobile phone number.
Those with specified comorbidities will have to produce a medical certificate attested by a registered medical practitioner at the time of vaccination at the Covid-19 vaccination centre.
According to the Union health ministry, as many as 14,301,266 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha Covid-19: Many govt staff test positive, no gathering on Angarki Chaturthi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 million sign up on Co-Win for Covid vaccination phase 2: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar police books landowners for illegal opium cultivation to check the menace
- Confirming that the police had recently destroyed opium crops, the SSP said Maoists have raised opium in over 500 acres of land in Barachatti, Dhangai, Dobhi and Mohanpur area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China-linked attackers target India’s power infra: What you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan to get vaccinated and all the latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health minister Harsh Vardhan to take Covid-19 vaccine shot today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interpol issues red notices against Iqbal Mirchi’s widow, sons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, snow in Western Himalayas all of March first week: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine: Mallikarjun Kharge says he's old; 'I don't need,' says Anil Vij
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI commits ₹11 crore to support government's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Rajasthan IAS officer takes charge as commissioner of SMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC dismisses PIL to clip Centre's power on IPS transfers
- The petitioner questioned the rule in the light of constitutional freedoms, in particular the right to equality (Article 14), arguing that the provision provides ‘arbitrary’ discretion in the hands of the Centre and allegedly also impacts the right to dignity of the officers concerned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat local body election results 2021 Live: Counting of votes today
TMC govt, CBI set for another face-off in Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras HC to monitor IPS officer’s sexual harassment case against top cop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox