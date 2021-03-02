Health minister Harsh Vardhan to take Covid-19 vaccine shot today

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan is likely to take the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine shot on Tuesday morning.

The health minister is going to take the shot at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute, an official communique from the Union ministry of health and family welfare informed.

“Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, along with his wife Smt Nutan will take the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. At: Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. At: 11am. On: March 2, 2021 (Tuesday)...,” the alert from the health ministry read.

India on Monday began the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination for those above 60 years of age, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with specific comorbidities.

For this phase, that is likely to cover close to 270 million beneficiaries, self-registration has been open from 9am, After registration, one will have to book an appointment for vaccination. There is also an option for booking a walk-in appointment after registration.

The registration will take place on the upgraded Co-Win website, and will be open till 3pm for registration of same-day appointments.

According to the health ministry’s Co-Win guidelines issued on Sunday, one person will be able to register only three more eligible people using his/her mobile phone number.

Those with specified comorbidities will have to produce a medical certificate attested by a registered medical practitioner at the time of vaccination at the Covid-19 vaccination centre.

According to the Union health ministry, as many as 14,301,266 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.