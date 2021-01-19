Healthcare workers of Andaman & Nicobar Command get Covid-19 vaccine jabs
- The armed forces on January 16 kicked off the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccine drive at multiple locations across the country including Ladakh, Delhi, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam where thousands of Covid warriors including military doctors, nurses and paramedics were vaccinated.
The first phase of the nationwide vaccination campaign against Covid-19 rolled out in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, with the first set of healthcare workers (HCWs) of India’s only tri-service command –the Andaman and Nicobar Command --- getting vaccine jabs to protect them from the disease, a defence ministry spokesperson said.
The exercise was carried out at the naval hospital Dhanvantari. The senior health officer and 36 HCWs were vaccinated.
“All frontline workers of the Command (based in Port Blair) will be vaccinated subsequently in a phased manner. A total of 370 doses of the vaccine for the first phase have been received from the Directorate of Health Services, Andaman & Nicobar Administration,” he said. The commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) Lieutenant General Manoj Pande inaugurated the vaccination drive.
A defence ministry release quoted him as saying that the vaccination drive would not ensure the availability of a “fighting-fit” and “operation-ready” command but would also contribute to the global effort towards controlling the pandemic. He asked personnel not to believe in rumours surrounding the vaccine and trust experts.
In the army alone, a total of 3,129 HCWs were vaccinated on the first day.
