Heat wave to prevail across Maharashtra; yellow alert for Mumbai on Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions to prevail in isolated pockets of South Madhya Maharashtra on April 16 and 17. A yellow alert has been issued in several districts, including Mumbai, for Thursday.

Thane, India - April -15, 2026: According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of a heatwave in the coming days. As a result, temperatures in Thane have already started rising �,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on,Wednesday, April -15, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

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IMD has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated areas of South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Moreover, hot and humid conditions are also likely in some areas across Konkan to Goa on April 16.

Similar conditions will prevail on April 17, with a yellow alert across districts for both days.

However, the heatwave conditions are likely to get better from April 18 as the Met department has predicted light rain and thunderstorms are likely to prevail across parts of Maharashtra.

Yellow alert in Mumbai tomorrow

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{{^usCountry}} Keeping in mind the heat wave conditions, IMD has also sounded yellow alerts in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai City, Ratnagiri and other areas for Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keeping in mind the heat wave conditions, IMD has also sounded yellow alerts in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai City, Ratnagiri and other areas for Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per the forecast by the regional met department, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of several districts of Maharashtra on Thursday. Districts including Sangli, Sholapur, Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati and Wardha will experience this. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the forecast by the regional met department, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of several districts of Maharashtra on Thursday. Districts including Sangli, Sholapur, Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati and Wardha will experience this. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Amid summer heatwave, Prayagraj records nearly 20 fire calls daily Max temperature to remain within 42-44 °C {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Amid summer heatwave, Prayagraj records nearly 20 fire calls daily Max temperature to remain within 42-44 °C {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IMD said that there will be a rise in the maximum temperature by 1-2 degrees Celcius over parts of Maharashtra till April 18 and a gradual fall by 2-3 degrees thereafter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD said that there will be a rise in the maximum temperature by 1-2 degrees Celcius over parts of Maharashtra till April 18 and a gradual fall by 2-3 degrees thereafter. {{/usCountry}}

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It said that the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range 42-44 degrees Celcius over parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada till April 18.

In view of the summer season, the Maharashtra government earlier this week issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for outdoor informal workers in urban areas, HT reported.

The SOP mandates a compulsory break from 12 noon to 4 pm during orange and red alerts about heat. It will apply to all municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats in high-risk urban areas, including Mumbai.

Also read: Delhi to witness hot weather this week, temperature likely to reach 40°C by April 15 | IMD forecast

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As the summer season approaches, IMD has issued similar alerts for other areas across India. Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Rajasthan, and Jharkhand are likely to experience heat wave conditions between April 15 and 20, with varying peak periods across these regions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akansha Purohit ...Read More Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills. Read Less

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