Delhi to witness hot weather this week, temperature likely to reach 40°C by April 15 | IMD forecast

Delhi is set to witness warmer weather this week, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a sharp rise in temperature, with the maximum likely to reach 40 degrees Celsius by April 15. According to IMD's weekly weather forecast for Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to remain above normal from April 14. (PTI)

On Monday, the maximum temperature in the capital is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius. The weather department also forecast strong surface winds during the day.

According to IMD's weekly weather forecast for the capital, the maximum temperature is expected to remain above normal from April 14.

How will Delhi's temperature rise this week? What forecast says April 13: While the minimum temperature is likely below normal, the maximum is expected to be near normal. The wind speed is likely to increase in the afternoon, then gradually decrease in the evening and night.

April 14: The maximum temperature will be 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal over Delhi, while the minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C).

April 15 and 16: Both the maximum and minimum temperatures -- 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius -- are expected to be above normal.

April 17: The maximum temperature is likely to be around 40 degrees Celsius, which is above the normal mark, with the minimum likely to remain the same as the previous day.

Why Delhi is likely to witness hot weather A Met official said that days in the national capital are expected to become warmer, as no active western disturbance is expected to hit the city.

"As no active western disturbance is expected to impact Delhi, days are likely to become warmer. A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 4-5°C is expected over the next seven days. The maximum temperatures are likely to be normal during the next two days and above normal after that," HT reported earlier, citing a weather official.

This season, the highest maximum so far was on April 2 and March 11, at 36.8 degrees Celsius. Delhi experienced relatively mild weather in the second half of March as western disturbances brought rain and thunderstorms over the city.

Last year, however, Delhi experienced an intense heatwave spell from April 7 to 9, with temperatures breaching 40 degrees Celsius.