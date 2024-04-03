 Heatwave alert from April 3 to 6: IMD issues warning for Karnataka, other states | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Heatwave alert from April 3 to 6: IMD issues warning for Karnataka, other states

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 08:05 AM IST

The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for multiple states from today, April 3. Check the full forecast here.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possible heatwave in multiple states across India, forecasting an above normal rise in temperature from April 3. The central weather agency predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail from April 3 to 6 over parts of east and peninsular India. In its forecast, the IMD predicted rainfall and thunderstorms could hit parts of northeast India on April 7.

IMD has issued a heatwave warning for multiple states(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)
IMD has issued a heatwave warning for multiple states(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)

The IMD said heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets north interior Karnataka this week, from April 2 to April 6. Further, parts of Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to experience heatwave conditions.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Taiwan earthquake: Japan, Philippines issue tsunami warnings | Latest updates

Posting on X, IMD said, “Heat Wave conditions very likely at isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka during 2nd-06th April, 2024.” “Heat Wave conditions likely at isolated pockets of Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 4th-6th April, 2024,” the weather agency further said.

“Due to prevailing mainly northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the maximum temperature would be more than 40 degrees C at many places across Odisha, and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees C during April 3 to 6,” IMD said in its forecast.

Also Read: More heatwave days this summer, forecasts IMD

There is likely a gradual rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius across Northwest, Central and East India over the next three days. The temperature in Maharashtra is also expected to soar in the first week of April.

IMD has also predicted that this year, around 10-20 days of heatwave conditions are expected across the country this year, as opposed to the normal 4.8 days. Usually, heatwave conditions hit India around May-June during summers.

Several northern states of the country are also expected to see above-normal maximum temperatures this season, as predicted by the weather agency below.

On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department said that India will encounter extreme weather conditions this year, with more frequent heatwave forecasts across southern and northern parts of India.

Read more: India to witness heatwave conditions during LS poll season, says IMD | 10 points

 

 

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Heatwave alert from April 3 to 6: IMD issues warning for Karnataka, other states
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On