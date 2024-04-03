Heatwave alert from April 3 to 6: IMD issues warning for Karnataka, other states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possible heatwave in multiple states across India, forecasting an above normal rise in temperature from April 3. The central weather agency predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail from April 3 to 6 over parts of east and peninsular India. In its forecast, the IMD predicted rainfall and thunderstorms could hit parts of northeast India on April 7. IMD has issued a heatwave warning for multiple states(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)

The IMD said heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets north interior Karnataka this week, from April 2 to April 6. Further, parts of Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to experience heatwave conditions.

Posting on X, IMD said, “Heat Wave conditions very likely at isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka during 2nd-06th April, 2024.” “Heat Wave conditions likely at isolated pockets of Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 4th-6th April, 2024,” the weather agency further said.

“Due to prevailing mainly northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the maximum temperature would be more than 40 degrees C at many places across Odisha, and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees C during April 3 to 6,” IMD said in its forecast.

There is likely a gradual rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius across Northwest, Central and East India over the next three days. The temperature in Maharashtra is also expected to soar in the first week of April.

IMD has also predicted that this year, around 10-20 days of heatwave conditions are expected across the country this year, as opposed to the normal 4.8 days. Usually, heatwave conditions hit India around May-June during summers.

Several northern states of the country are also expected to see above-normal maximum temperatures this season, as predicted by the weather agency below.

On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department said that India will encounter extreme weather conditions this year, with more frequent heatwave forecasts across southern and northern parts of India.