India to witness heatwave conditions during LS poll season, says IMD | 10 points
The IMD predicts above-average heatwaves in April to June across plains, with “10 to 20 heatwave days”, compared to the usual 4 to 8 days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that the country is set to experience “extreme heat wave days” between April and June this year, coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases (from April 19 till June 1). According to the news agency PTI, IMD's director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, mentioned that above-normal maximum temperatures are expected over most parts of the country during the April-June period, with a higher likelihood in central and western peninsular India.
During this time, above-normal heatwave conditions are anticipated across most plains areas. The official further noted that various parts of the country could expect “10 to 20 heatwave days, compared to the usual four to eight days”.
Gujarat, central Maharashtra, northern Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh are among the regions likely “to face the most severe impact of heatwaves,” according to Mohapatra.
Regarding the preparations of the state governments for the upcoming elections amid predictions of heatwave conditions, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju told news agency ANI, “According to our projections, a huge region of the country is going to be affected with heatwave including states like West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Since there are Lok Sabha elections in the next few days, we have taken precautions for the heatwave. We had a two-day meeting with State governments regarding preparations and issued an advisory for the same.”
Also Read | Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan see temperatures above 40 degrees, IMD issues heatwave warning
Check maximum temperatures and heatwave prediction for the next 5 days
- Maximum temperatures soared between 40-42 degrees Celsius on Sunday in certain areas of Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh, and isolated spots in West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Madhya Maharashtra, as per IMD.
- On Monday, minimum temperatures were above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius in many places across East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, a few places in Bihar, and isolated spots in Odisha.
- Additionally, maximum temperatures surpassed the 95th percentile at some locations in Uttar Pradesh and isolated spots in Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Marathwada. (The 95th percentile represents a value higher than 95 per cent of the data points in a given set.)
- According to the latest bulletin from the weather department, maximum temperatures are expected to exceed the 95th percentile in parts of Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Marathwada, and Odisha until Thursday, and in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha from Thursday onwards. In addition, they are expected to surpass the 95th percentile over north Tamil Nadu from Wednesday.
- According to IMD's prediction, heatwave conditions are expected in isolated areas of North Interior Karnataka from Monday through Friday. The heatwave conditions are likely in Rayalaseema, East Madhya Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal from Wednesday to Friday.
- Vidarbha and Jharkhand may experience heatwave conditions on Thursday and Friday, while warm night conditions are anticipated in isolated pockets of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on Monday and Tuesday.
- Odisha is expected to witness warm night conditions from Tuesday to Friday. Hot and humid weather will likely prevail over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from Monday to Friday. Additionally, Odisha is expected to experience hot and humid weather from Tuesday to Friday.
- The weather department said on Saturday that due to dry conditions prevailing in major parts of Odisha and intense solar radiation, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in interior areas and 36 to 38 degrees Celsius in coastal districts over the next four to five days.
- In the national capital, on Sunday, the IMD reported a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average.
- Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre in Agartala issued a warning for Tripura on Monday, indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph in isolated areas across the districts of Tripura. Earlier forecasts from the IMD had predicted a cyclonic circulation over Assam, which is expected to bring rainfall across the northeastern region in the upcoming days.
(With agency inputs)
