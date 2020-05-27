Heatwave continues to scorch Delhi for 5th day

india

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:36 IST

New Delhi

Delhi recorded heat wave conditions in all or some of its stations for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday according to India Meteorological Department, with Palam recording a maximum temperature of 47.2 degree C, six degrees above normal and in severe heat wave category; Safdarjung, 45.9 degree C, six degrees above normal; and Ayanagar, 46.7 degree C.

Several other parts of northwest India also continued to record severe heat wave conditions on Wednesday. Maximum temperatures are likely to drop by 1 to 2 degrees on Thursday. “On May 29 and 30 we can expect easterly winds of about 50 to 60 kmph. There may be thunderstorms and dust storms also. There will be dry, hot northwesterly winds blowing over the region till then. Since they are blowing mainly over land region, they are hot. We can expect normal temperatures till June 3 after which temperatures will pick up again,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, Delhi.

Under the influence of a western disturbance and an east-west trough in lower levels and likely occurrence of rain or thunderstorm from May 28 to 30, maximum temperatures over plains of north India are likely to recede from May 28 onwards with substantial reduction of heat wave conditions from May 29 . Under favourable wind conditions over parts of central India, heat wave conditions are also likely to reduce from these areas from May 29, IMD said in its bulletin.

Due to enhanced cloud cover and deepening of southwesterly winds up to mid tropospheric levels, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, most parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and some more parts of south and central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, IMD said on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to make onset over Kerala on June 5, four days late compared to its normal onset date of June 1.

Due to strong southerly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are likely over Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram during next two days. Heavy rainfall at some places over parts of south peninsular India is also likely from May 27 to 30.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a severe flood situation alert for the Brahmaputra in Assam’s Neamati Ghat and Jiabharali in Jorhat and Sonitpur districts on Wednesday. Cherrapunji and Mawsynram in Meghalaya received 129 to 136 cm rain over the past five days since May 22 , all in extremely heavy rainfall category, according to RK Jenamani, senior scientist at National Weather Forecasting Centre. When rainfall is more than 20.5 cm in a day it is categorised as extremely heavy rainfall by IMD.