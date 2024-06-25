Heatwave in Bihar soon to abate, heavy rainfall in West and Northeast: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Tuesday that the heatwave in Bihar will abate soon, while heavy rainfalls are expected to cover the Northeast and Western India. IMD: Heatwave to abate in Bihar soon, heavy rainfall in West and Northeast (HT File)

Heatwave conditions, according to the IMD, will continue in certain pockets of Jammu from June 25-27, Punjab and West Rajasthan from June 25-26 and Bihar on June 25. Heatwave conditions are likely to abate in Bihar soon, bringing relief to many people, with cases of fainting, and heatstroke reported in the state.

The IMD also warned of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today, issuing a red alert for these areas. Uttarakhand is likely to experience heavy rainfall on June 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfalls will continue along the western coast of India. Konkan and Goa will face five consecutive days of heavy rains, while South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe will see heavy rains from June 25 to 27.

The Gujarat region is also expected to experience heavy rainfall in isolated areas due to cyclonic activity in the Arabian Sea.

As the Southwest Monsoon advances, rainfall is also to be expected to continue in Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, over the next few days.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected over the next five days in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, East Rajasthan, Odisha and West Bengal as well. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely.

There will be no significant changes in maximum temperatures over the country for the next five days, apart from Northwest and Central India, where maximum temperatures are predicted to fall by 2-4 degrees celsius after two days.

