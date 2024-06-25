Monsoon likely to hit Himachal by June 27: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that monsoon is expected to reach Himachal by June 27 and 28. IMD has predicted increased rainfall activity in Himachal in the coming days. (HT File)

According to the weather office in Shimla, the rainfall activity is also likely to increase in the coming days. IMD has sounded a yellow alert of thunderstorms with lightning likely at isolated places on June 25, followed by the same warning on June 27.

On June 28, the IMD predicted heavy rain, thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places. The yellow warning has been issued subsequently for June 29 and 30 in the state.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms occurred at few places over the state during the last 24 hours. However, no large change in minimum temperatures and maximum temperatures was recorded during the period. The average minimum and maximum temperatures were also normal.

IMD’s Shimla centre director Surender Paul said, “The rainfall activity is expected to increase in the coming days and pre-monsoon showers have already begun at many places and around June 27 and 28, monsoon is expected to reach Himachal.”

He said rainfall activity will increase in the state from June 27 onward for the subsequent there to four days. “There are also chances of heavy rainfall in some districts of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded in Bilaspur and Kangra on Monday was 39° C each, followed by 38.1° C in Chamba, 38.4° C in Hamirpur and 37° C in Sundernagar. The maximum temperature recorded in Shimla was 26° C.