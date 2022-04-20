Heatwave likely to abate as IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in several states

Heatwave is likely to abate in parts of northwest, central and east India from today as strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and a Western Disturbance are expected to trigger thunderstorm activity and rainfall over the next four days. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains is likely to expand towards central and east India from today.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next four days. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds till April 23.

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next five days, according to IMD.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its eighth heatwave day of the month, recording a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius (°C) — six degrees above normal and a degree above the previous day.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, light isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds is likely over Punjab and Haryana, and Delhi during the next two days. The system is expected to result in light isolated rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on April 20-21, over East Madhya Pradesh till April 22; and over the Vidarbha region from April 21-23 and Chhattisgarh till April 23.

Isolated places in Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness duststorms today and tomorrow and in East Uttar Pradesh on April 21 and April 22.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Kerala-Mahe and isolated rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are very likely during the next four days.

