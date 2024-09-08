Heavy rain alert: Bay of Bengal depression to bring downpour in multiple states

A depression over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a deep depression, prompting heavy rainfall warnings for several states, including Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. A family run as they cross a street during heavy rain in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.(AP)

The depression, moving at 17 kmph, was centred about 270 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 210 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 230 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), and 370 km south of Digha (West Bengal) as of 11:30am, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The system is expected to move northward towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression within 24 hours. It is projected to cross the Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Digha by noon on September 9. The system is forecast to move further inland, passing through Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and north Chhattisgarh over the next two days.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, with heavy to very heavy precipitation at isolated locations on September 8-9, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated spots.

In Odisha, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted, with extremely heavy rainfall possible at isolated locations on September 9. The state should expect continued heavy rainfall through September 11. The weather office issued a red alert in five districts of the state which is already witnessing rainfall in several parts.

Similarly, Chhattisgarh is bracing for heavy rainfall over the southern region today, extending to the northern parts on September 9-10.

Telangana is likely to see light to moderate rainfall across many areas, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers expected on September 8-9. Gangetic West Bengal will experience light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy precipitation at isolated places on September 9-10, continuing through September 12.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the southern parts of Jharkhand from September 10-11, with isolated heavy showers expected on September 9 and 12. Vidarbha is also expecting light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy precipitation at isolated spots on September 9.