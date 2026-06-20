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Heavy rain expected in over 10 Tamil Nadu districts as southwest monsoon intensifies

Due to heavy rain, maximum temperatures are also expected to fall by four to five degrees Celsius over several rain-predicted districts in Tamil Nadu.

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 12:39 pm IST
PTI |
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As the upper air circulation and trough area persists, heavy rain is expected to occur in more than ten districts around the Western Ghats area of Tamil Nadu from June 21.

The data further added that due to heavy rain, maximum temperatures are also expected to fall by four to five degrees Celsius over several rain-predicted districts in Tamil Nadu.(File Photo/PTI)

The latest weather bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday said that a significant shift in weather patterns was expected from Sunday, paving the way for the onset of the Southwest Monsoon.

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Accordingly, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, and Kanyakumari districts, and the ghat areas of Tirunelveli district.

The data further added that due to heavy rain, maximum temperatures are also expected to fall by four to five degrees Celsius over several rain-predicted districts in Tamil Nadu.

 
india meteorological department tamil nadu monsoon
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Home / India News / Heavy rain expected in over 10 Tamil Nadu districts as southwest monsoon intensifies
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