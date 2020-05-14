e-paper
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit parts of Delhi, Ghaziabad

The dust storm darkened the sky that had been bright the whole day.

May 14, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While showers and wind brought down the mercury by several notches, some areas in Delhi such as Kashmere Gate received heavy rain amid lightning and thunder. (ANI photo)
         

The temperature across many parts of Delhi-NCR plunged late Thursday afternoon as strong winds whipped up dust storms that were followed by heavy rain. Hailstorm was also witnessed.

The dust storm darkened the sky that had been bright the whole day. While showers and wind brought down the mercury by several notches, some areas in Delhi such as Kashmere Gate received heavy rain amid lightning and thunder.

According to the Met department, rain and thundershower were predicted North and northwest India between May 13 and 14.

Last Sunday, dust storms raged across Delhi and Noida. The change in weather due to rain was seen all over the national capital.

