Chief Minister V Narayanasamy is on rounds to inspect different areas affected due to the rains.(Twitter.com/@VNarayanasami)
Heavy rain in Puducherry; schools to remain closed on Monday

In many low-lying areas, the water entered the houses. The areas which received the highest rainfall include Krishna Nagar, Pavana Nagar and Boomianpet.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:57 PM IST

Streets were waterlogged in many parts of Puducherry after heavy rains, which started on Saturday, battered the union territory. In view of the incessant rains, all private and government schools will remain shut for students of classes 1 to 9 on February 22, the education department announced on Sunday.

"Rainfall and thunderstorm were observed from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday at few places in Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal," said IMD in a statement. The department also predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated or scattered places in Puducherry during the next two days. "Isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Puducherry during the next 24 hours," the department said in its daily weather bulletin today.

In many low-lying areas, the water entered the houses. The areas which received the highest rainfall include Krishna Nagar, Pavana Nagar and Boomianpet.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy is on rounds to inspect different areas affected due to the rains. "Inspected rainwater stagnated areas across Lenin Street, Nelithope Constituency," Narayanasamy said in one of the tweets as he shared pictures from his visit.

Lieutenant governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also visited the rain-hit areas. She also held a review meeting and asked authorities to immediately start the relief work and "ensure citizens do not face hardships," Raj Nivas Secretariat informed. "After inspecting various waterlogged locations of Puducherry, Hon'ble Lt. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan held a review meeting at Raj Nivas to take stock of the situation. She's asked the authorities to plunge into action and ensure citizens do not face hardships," it wrote on Twitter.


As life was thrown out of gear following the rains, many people took to Twitter shared pictures of the waterlogged streets.


Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the government over soaring fuel prices and asked the Centre to alleviate the concerns raised by protesting farmers.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

Sonia Gandhi writes 3-page letter to PM Modi on fuel prices. Read full text here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The letter from the Congress chief comes a day after petrol price reached an all-time high of 97 in Mumbai, while diesel was selling at 88.06 in the country's financial capital.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi along with other senior party leaders stage a protest against the fuel price hike, in Golaghat.(PTI)
india news

Congress protests fuel price hike in Assam, leaders march to petrol depots

PTI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Party workers marched in a procession to the petrol depots against the steep rise in prices of petroleum products.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with business leaders and captains of industry from various sectors at a meeting, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Who was finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's role model? She answers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Sitharaman further said that it is destiny that took her to the post of the Union finance minister of India.
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.(PTI)
india news

Herd immunity difficult to achieve: AIIMS director Randeep Guleria

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Guleria gave the example of Brazilian city which even after having achieved the herd immunity in October is now battling the second Covid-19 wave.
BJP’s Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia(File photo)
india news

Vaundhara Raje’s loyalist MLAs complain of being sidelined in Rajasthan assembly

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • The disgruntled MLAs said their adjournment motions were not being taken up and alleged that they did not have the backing of the leader of opposition.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar comes to meet Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Rise in fuel prices 'not too much overall', says Haryana CM Khattar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The remarks by Khattar come a day after petrol price reached an all-time high of 97 in Mumbai, while diesel was selling at 88.06 in the country's financial capital.
The aim of the event is to exhibit exceptional cultures of India like traditional folk dances and art forms, performing arts, rich tribal heritage, local cuisine etc.(File photo)
india news

Rashtriya Sankriti Mahotsav to begin tomorrow: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The second phase of the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav will be inaugurated by the Union minister of state for culture and tourism Prahlad Singh Patel at Darjeeling Raj Bhavan.
Delhi recorded 145 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday.(PTI)
india news

Delhi appears to be taking on challenges of post-Covid era

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:37 PM IST
According to officials, Delhi Disaster Management Authority is likely to hold a meeting on Monday to decide the future course of action.
Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan
india news

Fuel price rise: Have urged OPEC countries, says minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:50 PM IST
In April last year, India had supported the decision of the major oil-producing countries to cut production as there was a sharp fall in demand amid Covid-19 pandemic.
File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
india news

'Govts elected to ease burden of people': Sonia Gandhi to PM on fuel price hike

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:37 PM IST
The deregulation of fuel prices, said Gandhi, was meant to benefit the common man. "The fact that your government fails to do so implies a deliberate and conscious decision to deny the common man his legitimate due."
BJP Maharashtra MLA Kirti Kumar Bhangdiya. (Photo @Bunty_Bhangdiya)
india news

Maharashtra BJP lawmaker arrested for assaulting cop; released hours later

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Police said that the head constable was allegedly threatened by the MLA and a scuffle broke out between the head constable and MLA’s associates.
Essential services will be allowed to function during the lockdown, Thakur added.(Amal KS / HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Maharashtra’s Amaravati district to be under 1-week lockdown starting Monday

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:15 PM IST
“One-week complete lockdown will remain in force in Amravati district excluding Achalpur city, beginning 8 pm tomorrow,” news agency ANI quoted Maharashtra’s guardian minister Yashomati Thakur as saying.
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Delimitation in J-K is BJP’s exercise to divide communities, says Mehbooba Mufti

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:10 PM IST
  • The delimitation commission for the union territory was formed by the Centre on March 6 last year, just six months after Jammu and Kashmir' special status was revoked.
Prices of petrol and diesel have been going up for more than 10 days.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

West Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:00 PM IST
In Mumbai, petrol is at all-time high of 97 per litre, while diesel rate crossed 88-mark.
National Vice President Raman Singh said, apart from coping with the economic slump that happened globally during the Covid-19 pandemic, there were concerns whether India could cope with the challenge given the poor health infrastructure. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

BJP passes political resolution on Centre’s Covid-19 response

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • India’s response to the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh was also discussed at the meeting of BJP national officer bearers.
