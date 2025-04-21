Heavy rain, landslides trigger chaos in J&K's Ramban, 3 dead; relief efforts on

At least three persons lost their lives, while over 100 others were rescued as heavy rainfall from cloudbursts triggered landslides and flashfloods in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early on Sunday, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction. The train triggered landslide in Ramban caused serious damage to several structures and roads. (ANI)

Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded after traffic on the 250-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which is the only all-weather route linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended due to debris blocking the road between Nashri and Banihal.

The three persons who lost their lives belong to the Seri Bagna village, which was struck by a cloudburst, news agency PTI reported. With this, in the last two days, a total of five persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the Jammu region.

“I have never seen such a weather condition in my entire life. I was woken up by the deafening sound of the cloudburst at around 4.30 am and within no time heard cries for help,” a resident of the village told the news agency.

Meanwhile, officials in the area said that around 40 residential houses were damaged after a flash flood in Dharam Kund village, wherein 10 houses were fully destroyed.

They added that over 100 trapped villagers were rescued by police personnel who rushed to the site despite continuous rainfall. Hundreds of local volunteers were the first respondents to reach out to the victims in the affected villages.

The villagers have been given shelter at a government middle school, with the administration providing them necessary support, including groceries.

A senior official said that the situation was being monitored, adding that an assessment will be carried out later to provide assistance to those affected. "Our priority at the moment is to safeguard lives," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over loss of lives and said that all possible assistance was being provided to the affected families.

Sinha said that the district administration, state disaster response force and rescue teams were on the job to ensure swift relief.

Union minister Jitendra Singh also hailed the district administration for its prompt action in saving the lives of the people. "I am in constant touch with the deputy commissioner. The district administration deserves appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives," he added.

All Kashmir schools shut on Monday

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary said, “The administration is implementing government directives with utmost urgency to intensify rescue operations and ensure the safety and welfare of the affected people."

He noted that all government and private schools, colleges and technical education institutions shall remain closed in the district on Monday, April 21, in view of the uncertain weather. An official said that all schools in Kashmir have also been directed to remain shut because of heavy rain.

Education minister Sakina Ittoo took to X and posted, "In light of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, it has been decided that classwork in all schools of the valley shall remain suspended for one day on April 21. This decision has been taken as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and well-being of all students."

No need to panic

Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Sunday visited the affected area in the landslide-hit Ramban region and assured people that there is no need to panic.

"There is no need for the public to panic. I have reached the spot on the instructions of the chief minister, which means that the government is very serious. The government stands with them in this hour of grief... The government will make every possible effort to provide relief to the affected people... It is unfortunate that three people lost their lives," Choudhary told news agency ANI.

(with inputs from agencies)