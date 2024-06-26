Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, adjoining areas; IMD issues warning

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and the adjoining Thane region on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘yellow’ alert predicting heavy to moderate rainfall. According to the weather department, the rainfall is expected to increase as the southwest monsoon advances further. People at Marine drive enjoying the rains, Mumbai has been experiencing the onset of southwest monsoon and gusty winds as well (ANI Photo)(ANI)

The maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to reach 25 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall in the city on June 27, and moderate rainfall on June 28, 29, and 30.

Meanwhile, a high waves warning has been issued in the Mumbai-Thane region, and the weather department has urged those working or carrying out recreational activities near the shore to remain careful. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture off the coast until June 29.

The monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. Visuals also showed vehicles snarling on the waterlogged roads. However, the city administration is trying to adopt measures to prevent it ahead of heavy rainfall.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had launched the ‘Zero Casualty Mission’ to make sure the monsoons went without any casualties. Under the initiative, Mumbai Traffic Police have also decided to shut down subways once water crosses the half feet mark, a report by The Times of India said. Meanwhile, the road maintenance work has been temporarily halted and teams will be deployed to help broken-down buses as well. Shinde has also asked BMC to fill all potholes within 24 hours of being alerted.

