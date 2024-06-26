Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 27, 2024 28.64 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 26.68 °C Very heavy rain June 29, 2024 28.91 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 28.66 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 28.53 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 26.55 °C Heavy intensity rain July 3, 2024 28.05 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.56 °C Light rain Chennai 30.74 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 34.73 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on June 26, 2024, is 28.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 29.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 06:03 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.06 °C and 28.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 54.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

