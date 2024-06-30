Heavy rain lashes several parts of Gujarat, waterlogging in Surat, Valsad

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Gujarat including Surat, Amreli and Valsad. The incessant deluge has resulted in severe waterlogging, videos from major cities shared by ANI showed.



Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging across several districts in South Gujarat, with 5 inches of rain being recorded in Surat

The IMD had forecast heavy rainfall in Gujarat till July 3 with the advance of the Southwest monsoon in the state. Surat had been issued a red alert, while Valsad and Amreli have been issued an orange alert.

According to the IMD, due to cyclonic action off the coast, Valsad and other districts in Southern Gujarat will continue to deal with heavy rainfall, with light to moderate rains across the rest of the state as well.

Visuals showed people walking through knee-deep water, in Surat, where 5.2 inches of rain were recorded in Palsana, and Surat city recorded 3.6 inches of rain, according to a report by the Dainik Jagran. Above 2 inches of rain has been recorded in 11 talukas.

Read more: Weather updates: IMD's rain alerts for these states, flash floods for Northeastern states

Very heavy rains will continue for the next 5 days in Surat, Valsad, Dang, Tapi, parts of Amreli, Navsari, Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli, the IMD reported. According to the Dainik Jagran, in the last 6 hours, 134 talukas in Gujarat have experienced heavy rainfall.

Amid heavy rains on Saturday, the canopy at Rajkot airport also suffered damage and collapsed in the passenger pick up area near the terminal. While no fatalities or injuries occured, it was the third such incident to take place at an airport in the past week, following Delhi and Jabalpur.

According to the IMD, the rain conditions in Gujarat will be sustained beyond previous forecasts due to the cyclonic conditions. It has also warned to expect thunder and cloud to ground lightning in the next few days.