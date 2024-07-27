Heavy rain likely in Mumbai, Thane today as IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Maharashtra for Mumbai and the adjoining Thane district, predicting heavy showers in isolated areas for Saturday. Heavy rain across Mumbai leads to waterlogging. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

“Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. Moderate to heavy rainfall in city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 25°C,” the Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Center wrote on X (previously Twitter).

In the 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, Mumbai recorded 81 mm rain, while its eastern and western suburbs received 80 mm and 90 mm of rain, respectively, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the financial capital's civic body.

The city's Colaba observatory recorded 52.7 mm rain, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 92.7 mm rain.

Additionally, the IMD has sounded an orange alert for other parts of the state, including the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, and Satara, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy showers.

Within Pune district, the Pune city, in particular, had witnessed a flood-like situation on Thursday, prompting authorities to order closure of educational institutes for the next day. Other parts of this western Maharashtra district, , including Velha, Mulshi, Bhor talukas, and catchments areas of several dams, too, witnessed incessant rain on the day.

The orange alert, meanwhile, is also in place for the Chandrapur, Gondia, and Gadchiroli districts, as per the IMD.

However, for the next three days, i.e. from July 28 to July 30, there is no such alert for any district of Maharashtra, the weather body said.

(With PTI inputs)