Mumbai rain: Police issue advisory as ‘IMD declares red alert’ amid heavy showers. What about schools?

The Mumbai Police on Thursday issued an advisory asking residents to stay indoors, until essential, on Friday, citing India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction of "red alert" till 8.30am. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, however, declared that all the schools and colleges in its area will operate normally on Friday. Heavy rain across Mumbai leads to waterlogging. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

The IMD reportedly issued a red alert for July 26 morning, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the day. The alert was issued even as the city braces for another day of traffic congestions, waterlogging and disruptions in public travel due to the downpour.

“IMD has declared a Red alert for Mumbai till tomorrow morning 8.30am. Requesting all Mumbaikars to stay indoors, until essential. Please stay safe,” the Mumbai Police posted on X.

The advisory asked residents to dial 100 in case of any emergencies.

While the Mumbai Police sounded a warning in the entire city for heavy rain on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on late Thursday evening that the weather and rainfall in Mumbai are normal, and the educational institutes will function normal for Friday.

“The weather and rainfall in Mumbai are normal at present, allowing life in the metropolitan city to proceed smoothly. As a result, all schools and colleges in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area will remain open on a regular basis tomorrow, Friday, 26th July 2024,” the BMC posted on X.

“Parents are humbly requested not to believe any other information or rumors regarding school and college holidays and to rely only on official information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The civic administration urges citizens to stay in touch with the management of the concerned schools and colleges for more information,” the civic body added.

Nearly a dozen flights were cancelled and 10 were diverted to nearby areas after rain lashed parts of suburban Mumbai on Thursday. Waterlogging on train tracks and stations led to delay in local train services yesterday, reported the civic authorities.

Rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday was 44 mm in Mumbai city, 90 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 89 mm in the western suburbs. Rainwater seeped into homes as streets remained flooded, and waterlogged roads caused severe traffic congestion.