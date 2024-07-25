Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert, authorities say ‘stay indoors’ | 10 points

With heavy rains affecting Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Friday, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city. Children push their father's scooter through a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)

The Mumbai Police has issued an advisory asking people to stay indoors and call 100 or 112 in case of emergencies. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, along with state disaster response teams, have been deployed and the army's airlifting units are on standby.



Here are 10 points on how rains wreaked havoc in Mumbai