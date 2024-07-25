Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert, authorities say ‘stay indoors’ | 10 points
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams along with state disaster response teams have been deployed and the army's airlifting units are on standby.
With heavy rains affecting Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Friday, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city.
The Mumbai Police has issued an advisory asking people to stay indoors and call 100 or 112 in case of emergencies. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, along with state disaster response teams, have been deployed and the army's airlifting units are on standby.
Here are 10 points on how rains wreaked havoc in Mumbai
- Four rivers in Maharashtra, including the Kundalika and Amba, are above safe levels and are endangering nearby villages. The Mithi River near Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport is only a meter below the danger mark.
- Multiple flights were cancelled and delayed due to heavy rain in the financial capital. Several areas are flooded and two of the seven lakes that supply water to the city are overflowing.
- Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation said it is suspending bus services on at least a dozen routes due to water flowing above bridge decks.
- The Andheri Subway in Mumbai is closed to traffic because of waterlogging caused by continuous rain.
- In addition to the rain, there is a high chance of strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph. The weather department forecasts temperatures to range from a high of 29 degrees Celsius to a low of around 24 degrees Celsius.
- Due to heavy rain today, 28 local train services on the CR were cancelled until 12:20 pm. Trains were running about 30 minutes late on average, and services were operating at a reduced speed limit.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that airlifting operations are ready if needed. He urged people to cooperate with the administration and move to safer areas. Shinde also advised Mumbaikars to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
- Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has urged the state government to announce a financial package for farmers who have lost crops due to the heavy rains.
- High waves at Juhu Beach have led police and local officials to warn people to stay away from the coastline.
- Maharashtra deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis assessed the flooding situation in several parts of Mumbai, which are experiencing extremely heavy rains.
