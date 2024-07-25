Mumbai rains: BMC declares holiday for schools, colleges amid IMD's ‘red’ alert

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red rain alert for Mumbai , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city on Thursday. People driving through water-logged roads at Aarey colony in Mumbai. (HT Photo)

The municipal corporation has urged schools to notify parents and take necessary precautions, the BMC said.

In a post on X, BMC said, “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert warning for Mumbai. Considering this, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. With reference to this, BMC appeals to schools and the teachers to inform the representatives of guardians; along with take necessary precautions and ensure proper coordination at the school level.”

Several areas of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall between 4 am and 1 pm on Thursday. The Malpa Dongri area in Andheri recorded the highest rainfall at 157 mm during this time, followed by Paspoli in Powai with 155 mm and Dindoshi with 154 mm of rainfall.

Speaking on the heavy rainfall across the state and flood-like situation in Pune, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde told PTI, “I am continuously monitoring the entire situation since morning. I had informed the Collector, two inspectors and the NDRF to provide all facilities to the people stuck in flood-affected areas and provide them food packets and drinking water. I had also asked the Army to airlift people if needed. Now, the situation is under control. Rescue operations are underway.”

The IMD has issued a ‘red’ alert for Mumbai and the nearby districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar, predicting heavy to very heavy rain in some areas and extremely heavy rain in isolated spots throughout the day. The alert has been issued till 8:30am on Friday.

In Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region, the IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Ratnagiri district, indicating heavy to very heavy rain, and a yellow alert for Sindhudurg district for Thursday.

Overnight rainfall has disrupted public transport services, flight and train operations causing inconvenience for citizens across Maharashtra. Heavy rain has caused problems for Mumbai and its suburbs, leading to waterlogging in many low-lying areas.