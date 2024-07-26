Pune’s Shivajinagar area records 3rd highest 24-hour rainfall in July in 66 years

At 114.1 mm, Shivajinagar recorded the third-highest 24-hour rainfall in the last 66 years, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Earlier, the highest 130.4 mm one-day rainfall in July was recorded in the year 1958, followed by 117.9 mm rainfall in 1967. In the last 48 hours ending Thursday, the rainfall activity intensified in Pune city with many areas witnessing waterlogging. The ghat areas also recorded extreme category rainfall (over 200 mm) as per the IMD. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT PHOTO)

The rainfall activities further increased in city areas after the evening hours on Wednesday when Shivajinagar had recorded just 16.5 mm till 10:15 pm. However, it increased to 114.5 mm by 8:30 am and central areas received 98 mm of rainfall throughout the night.

The rainfall activities continued July 25 too, and IMD recorded 51.3 mm rainfall in Shivajinagar till 5:30 pm.

With such intense rainfall Shivajinagar crossed the average rainfall level for July this year.

As per the IMD data, Shivajinagar recorded 337.2 mm of rainfall between July 1 to 25. Which is higher by 147.2 mm than the normal rainfall in July at 190 mm.

In ghat areas, extremely heavy rains were received in the Tamhini ghat, Lonavla, Walvan, Shirgaon, Ambone, Dawadi and Dungerwadi areas. While Tamhini received the highest 556 mm rainfall till 8:30 am on July 25, other areas received rainfall between 280 to 400 mm. This extreme rainfall has caused several disruptions like flooding, water logging, roadblocks and landslides in some places and several villages lost the contact as the connectivity was disrupted severely.

As per the forecast, the rainfall activities in Pune district, especially in ghat areas, are likely to continue for the next 48 hours and an orange alert for the city was issued till Friday. “In city areas, there are chances of light to moderate category rainfall in isolated areas. From tomorrow onwards, the rainfall activity is likely to subdue in Pune and a yellow alert has been issued for July 27 and 28,” said Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune.

Chinchwad records 175mm rainfall

As the rainfall activities intensified in Pune district, Chinchwad received 175 mn rainfall in a day on July 25. This was the second time in this monsoon season that the city has received three-digit rainfall. Earlier on June 23, Chinchwad recorded 112.5 mm rainfall. The city received this rainfall within an hour, causing cloud-bust conditions and areas like Chikhali, and Spine Road experienced flooding as roads in these areas turned into a water stream. This year, Chinchwad, Wadgaonsheri, and Lohegaon areas received unusually high rainfall that often-caused flood-like conditions in these areas. The city recorded 68 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm on July 25.