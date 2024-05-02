Heavy rain, storm wreaks havoc in Manipur

Imphal: Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds swept through various parts of Manipur on Thursday, leading to damaging houses and uprooting trees. A landslide was also reported along the National Highway 37 on Thursday. Two houses at Waithou Lipok in Thoubal district were completely damaged by the storm accompanied by strong winds (HT Photo)

According to the people familiar with the development, power supply lines were affected in many parts of the state, including some in important Leikais (colonies) in the state capital. Fortunately, no human casualties have been reported in the storm which wreaked havoc across many parts of the northeastern region.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The power supply to Tamenglong district headquarters, 150 km west of Imphal, was also affected due to the disconnection of a powerline between Rengpang and Tamenglong town.

“There has been no power supply in the hill town from yesterday till now,” said a resident of Tamenglong on the phone. Two houses at Waithou Lipok in Thoubal district were completely damaged by the storm accompanied by strong winds.

Meanwhile, the normal traffic between Kairenbikhok and Wangjing villages was disturbed due to the uprooting of many roadside trees. Normal traffic at Awangkhul village along National Highway 37 was also disturbed due to the landslide but was restored by using machinery in the afternoon, said the people mentioned above.

Heavy rainfall was reported in the Senapati and Ukhrul districts. Though there is no unwanted report of damaging houses and other structures, the Senapati River was flowing at an alarming level at some locations in the hill district.

However, in Tamenglong district, the low-lying areas of Puching village, including farmland and houses were submerged due to the sudden rise of the water level of the nearby streams.

Waterlogging was also reported from Mayengbam Leikai and Kakwa areas along the Indo-Myanmar Road under Imphal West district due to the continuous downpour and lack of proper drainage system in the areas, said the people.