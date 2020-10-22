West Bengal: Heavy rainfall likely to play spoilsport in Durga Puja celebrations

india

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 08:48 IST

Widespread and heavy rainfall is likely to impact the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha.

A well-marked low-pressure area has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. It is likely to move north-westwards on Thursday. It will move north-eastwards towards West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts across north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast during the next 48 hours.

The low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression by Thursday, and into a deep depression the following day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Widespread and heavy rainfall, measuring between 64.5 and 115.5 millimetres (mm) per day, is likely over Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Gangetic West Bengal (115.6-204.4 mm per day) on Thursday. A similar weather condition is likely to occur over north-east India because of the low-pressure. Extremely heavy rainfall, measuring over 204.4 mm per day, is also likely over Tripura and Mizoram on Thursday and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off AP coast until Thursday, into the North Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts until Saturday (October 24) evening.

Pollution levels have also increased in north-west India and several towns in the region recorded very poor air quality on Thursday. Panipat, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Faridabad, Bhiwadi and Baghpat recorded very poor air quality, while Delhi continued to remain in the poor category.

The national capital recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 256 at 7 am on Thursday.

AQI between 202 and 300 and from 301 to 400 are considered in the poor and very poor category, respectively.

The wind direction is variable, but it is likely to shift towards the north-east, albeit temporarily, on Thursday.

Widespread stubble burning incidents were reported from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh (UP), which are likely to impact the AQI in Delhi-national capital region (NCR).

However, the impact would be low because of better mixing height and ventilation, the air quality early warning system of the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoeES) said. The ventilation index on Wednesday was approximately 10,000 square (sq) metres (m) per second.

The ventilation index is the function of the mixing height and the wind speed. It defines the ability of the atmosphere to disperse contaminants. A ventilation index below 2,350 sq m per second is considered poor. The mixing height is the height at which the pollutant mixes in the air.