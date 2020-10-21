Intense rain warning for Odisha, coastal Andhra and N-E India

india

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 08:09 IST

A low-pressure area has developed over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, which is likely to bring widespread and intense rainfall to coastal Andhra Pradesh (AP), Rayalaseema, Telangana and Odisha during the next three days and over Gangetic West Bengal and north-east India between Thursday and Saturday (October 22 to 24).

The low-pressure area is likely to become more marked and move north-westwards during the next 48 hours and then north and north-eastwards over the next three days.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread and heavy rainfall is likely over coastal AP, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Odisha during the next three days; over Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday (October 22) and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday and Saturday (October 23 and 24), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its Tuesday bulletin.

The monsoon withdrawal line is passing along Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vidyanagar and Porbandar.

Weather conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of monsoon from the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, Jharkhand, the rest of Madhya Pradesh (MP), the northern parts of Chhattisgarh, the rest of Gujarat and north Arabian Sea, parts of central Arabian Sea and the northern parts of Maharashtra during the next two-three days.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the central Bay of Bengal until Thursday (October 22), into the north Bay of Bengal between Thursday and Saturday (October 22 to 24); along and off northern AP and southern Odisha coasts on Wednesday and Thursday (October 21 and 22); along and off northern Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Thursday and Saturday (October 22 to 24).

“North-easterly winds will start picking up. Rainfall has also reduced significantly over central India and parts of UP and Bihar. We are not expecting a complete withdrawal of monsoon immediately, as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring intense rainfall to peninsular and north-east India,” said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre (NWFC).

“In north-west India, we are expecting minimum temperatures to dip further amid dry winds,” she added.

IMD had declared the end of monsoon season on September 30. During the post-monsoon season -- between October 1 and 20 -- the country has recorded 8% of excess rainfall.

Widespread and heavy rainfall is also likely over Karnataka during the next two-three days; over Tamil Nadu (TN), Puducherry and Karaikal during the next two days and over Kerala and Mahe during the next 24 hours.

A change in wind direction is also likely over north-west India in the next couple of days, according to the regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC).

On Monday, moderate winds of up to 16 kilometres per hour (kmph) were recorded. The wind aided in dispersion of pollutants. North-westerly wind is blowing over western UP, Haryana and Punjab, where stubble burning is in progress.

On Tuesday, wind speed had reduced to around 10 kmph.

“Usually, wind speed reduces temporarily because of a change in direction. At present, the direction is north-westerly. However, we are expecting an easterly to south-easterly change in wind direction in the next couple of days, which may bring temporary relief from the impact of stubble fires,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, RWFC.

Air quality index (AQI) in Delhi may worsen to the “very poor” category on Wednesday, according to the air quality early warning system under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be in the very poor category.

The ventilation index was around 15,000 square (sq) metres (m) per second on Tuesday. The ventilation index is a function of the mixing height and the wind speed and defines the ability of the atmosphere to disperse contaminants. A ventilation index below 2,350 sq m per second is considered poor. Mixing height is the height at which pollutants mix in the air.

Some parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains, including Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad and Ballabgarh, also recorded very poor category AQI on Tuesday.