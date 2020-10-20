e-paper
Home / Telangana / Hyderabad deluge: Andhra CM asks officials to send speed boats for relief ops

Hyderabad deluge: Andhra CM asks officials to send speed boats for relief ops

According to news agency ANI, state’s minister of urban development and municipal administration KT Rama Rao said more than 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 lost their lives to the inundation caused by incessant rains over the past week.

telangana Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 08:26 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The capital city of Telangana has been recording heavy rains for the past few days which has caused flooding in several areas. (AP Photo)
         

Amid torrential rainfall in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to spend speed boats to Hyderabad for rescue and relief operations in response to Telangana government’s request.

The capital city of Telangana has been recording heavy rains for the past few days which has caused flooding in several areas.

According to news agency ANI, state’s minister of urban development and municipal administration KT Rama Rao said more than 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 lost their lives due to the inundation caused by incessant rains over the past week.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that heavy rainfall over isolated places in the state will continue till Thursday.

Earlier, the K Chandrashekhar Rao led- government had estimated damages of over Rs 5,000 crore across Telangana and further requested the central government to provide an immediate assistance of Rs 1,380.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a financial contribution of Rs 10 crore to Telangana. According to a release issued by the director of information and public relations (DIPR), the contribution is being made from the chief minister’s public relief fund of Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami expressed his condolences to the families of those who died and adding that blankets, mats along with other relief materials for the benefit of those affected will be provided.

(With ANI inputs)

