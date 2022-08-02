Heavy rainfall expected in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu this week

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Kerala, coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the next two to three days and prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red category warning.

IMD said a shear zone was running along south peninsular India in middle and upper tropospheric levels and that it is likely to shift gradually northward during the next three to four days. A north-south trough was also running from south Chhattisgarh to Comorin at lower tropospheric levels. The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level was north of its normal position and the eastern end was running near the normal position. Its western end is very likely to be north of its normal position during the next two to three days.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning was very likely in Telangana, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep, Goa, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

IMD has issued the red category rainfall warning for Kerala and Tamil Nadu for Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the extremely heavy rain forecast.