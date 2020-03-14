Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic snarls in some areas

india

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 15:07 IST

Several parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Friday witnessed heavy rains along with hailstorm and thunderstorms, causing traffic jams on several stretches.

There was a dip in the temperature after the rains.

Delhi had witnessed light rains on Wednesday as well.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of India Meteorological Department’s regional weather forecasting centre, had said that the weekend is also likely to be cloudy.